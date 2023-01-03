YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization new to the area is bringing a targeted service to the Valley.

Changing Lives gave free haircuts to the homeless in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

Volunteers were set up at Arlington Park on the North Side. It was the group’s first event.

Charles Proctor, of Kent, is spearheading the effort. He says they hope to go from city to city offering help.

“There’s people that need some help, and doing these haircuts and watching someone look in the mirror and say, ‘Wow.’ They didn’t know that was them. It’s amazing. It’s such a good feeling,” said Charles Proctor.

The local event is now over, but the work continues. Proctor is looking for volunteers and those with ideas on more ways to help. You can call Changing Lives at 330-766-7826.