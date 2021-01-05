Habitat for Humanity begins new year in new location

It was an exciting start to the new year for Habitat for Humanity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley found a new home for themselves. Right now, they are back and forth between a few buildings in Struthers and a warehouse in Salem.

It was an exciting start to the new year for Habitat for Humanity after executive director Scott Taylor said they got the keys to their new home at the former Fath Community Covenant Church Midlothian Boulevard.

“We closed on this property last Thursday. We started the new year off just perfectly,” he said.

After acquiring the church, the organization will be moving from a 2,000 square-foot space to 22,000 square feet.

While it will take about six to eight months before they are fully operational in their new space, they have big plans for the large building.

“We are going to build a half house, and we are going to do training for the entire community,’ Taylor said.

Habitat bought the church for $300,000, and it was made possible by a large donation.

“Last year, we are were fortunate to get a generous donation from an estate. Dr. Rudy Lee passed away and left a nice legacy gift to us,” said Executive Director of Development Kristina Nicholas.

Inside the new building, they will build walls for homes year-round. Then, they will teach people how to take care of their own homes performing tasks such as changing furnace filters, plumbing repairs, and how to do drywall, among other things.

“Once we teat it down, we are going to tear it back up. We are going to teach people how to do it,” Taylor said.

With the new purchase, they’ll be able to build six to eight homes a year.

It’s fitting that Habitat will find its new home inside the church. Faith Community Covenant had been supporting Habitat for Humanity for a long time.

“On the bulletin board, there was a thank you card from me for their contributions. They contributed every single year to help build houses in the community. It was really cool. God has his plan for us, and it puts us right in the spot we wanted to be,” Taylor said.

The re-store locations will stay open in Struthers and Salem.

