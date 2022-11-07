YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men and found two guns while answering a gunshot sensor call on the South Side.

Daniel Mulac and Benjamin Vazquez, both 22 and both from Youngstown, were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. They are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 12:50 a.m. to the single-digit block of East Glenaven Avenue for a gunshot sensor activation and when they got there, Mulac was in a nearby drive. He told police he heard gunfire and then went into a backyard.

Vazquez was sitting in a nearby car with the door open and told police there was a gun in his car when he was asked, reports said. He refused several requests to get out of the car before finally relenting.

When he did get out, reports said police saw a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine on the ground under the car, reports said.

At first, police had trouble identifying Vazquez because he gave officers the wrong information, but they were able to figure out his identity with help from Mulac, reports said.

Neither admitted to firing a gun in the area, reports said. Police did find a 9mm shell casing next to the gun that was in the street. Mulac told police that was his gun and that he needs it for protection.

The gun Vazquez said was in the car was found between the seats, reports said.

Mulac is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 juvenile conviction, reports said. Vazquez has warrants from Youngstown police and Portage County and because of those warrants, he is also not allowed to have a gun.