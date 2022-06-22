MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police departments responded to a Masury home after they received several calls regarding gunfire Tuesday night.

Police arrested Lance Shell Jr., 44, after police accused him of firing gunshots.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of Lorain Street around 9 p.m.

According to a police report, officers found shell casings in the area. Reports said that Shell told officers that he was shooting at a target out back. Police reported that there was no room for target shooting, however.

Police found 33 shell castings, a rifle and two pistols inside the home.

Officers from Sharon, Hubbard, Vienna and Liberty assisted due to the high number of calls. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Schell is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. He is in the Trumbull County Jail.