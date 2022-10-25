NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A large police presence and a SWAT team are involved in an active shooting situation in New Castle.

Our reporter at the scene can hear the exchange of gunfire in the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road in The Harbor Heights housing complex in New Castle.

A post on the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page asks people to avoid the area.

First News is on the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.