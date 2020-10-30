Gun seized Thursday by YPD during traffic stop is eighth seized on South Side within a week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A gun found during a traffic stop late Thursday is the eighth found on Youngstown’s South Side within a week.

Ashley Moore, 34, of Brooklyn Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Her arrest came after officers reported finding a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun on the seat where she was sitting in a car that was pulled over about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at East Boston Avenue and Southern Boulevard for not having a license plate light.

Reports said the driver of the car, Christel Bonner, 31, of Rush Boulevard, was driving with a suspended license, and police also saw a marijuana cigarette in the cupholder.

Reports said Moore told police she had a gun, and police found the .380. It was loaded with six rounds, reports said.

Police have been ramping efforts to get guns off the streets following a series of shootings this month that has seen two people killed and 13 wounded, most of them on the South Side. It was announced Oct. 22 that extra patrols would begin to try and stop the violence, which has been ongoing most of the summer.

All eight guns seized on the South Side were seized during traffic stops resulting in eight arrests.

Police also found four guns Thursday and arrested two people on the East Side and another person was arrested Oct. 22 with a gun on the West Side. Mill Creek MetroParks Police also arrested a man this week with a gun on the West Side.

