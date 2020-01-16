Gun, pills found during Youngstown traffic stop, police say

A police dog was bought in to help find the pills, police said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a loaded handgun, pills and a scale following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

Tony Curry, 25, of Struthers, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police pulled over a car Curry was driving about 3:45 p.m. at Hilton Avenue and Southern Boulevard for running a stop sign, and the officers spotted a scale on the front passenger seat, reports said.

A police dog was called in and detected the odor of drugs inside the car, reports said. Police searched the car and reported finding a bottle of pills and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Curry is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction for possession of cocaine.