LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said workers at a Liberty motel found a gun had been left in a room on Sunday.

Police were called to Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue after a janitor found a 9mm Glock on the bed, reports said.

According to reports, the room where the gun was found was rented to a woman from North Carolina and that a man had been staying with her.

Reports said a man called the day before to say he left an Amazon Fire Stick in the same room.

Police found one live round in the chamber of the gun and seven total rounds, reports said.

According to the report, police ran the gun’s serial number but no matches were found.