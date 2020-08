The gun was found Sunday near the driveway of RV Village Camping Resort

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Officers were called after a gun was found near the driveway of a campground in Mercer County.

Police say the owner was located and given instructions on how to recover the firearm.