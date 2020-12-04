YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gun charge filed against Cleveland Cavs guard Kevin Porter, Jr. was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.
Porter was arrested after crashing his Mercedes SUV in Lake Milton last month. The crash happened Nov. 15 at about 2:05 a.m. on Interstate 76 in Milton Township.
According to the patrol, Porter was traveling east on I-76, near Route 534, when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a ditch and rolled over.
Porter was cited for the crash and was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
A drug abuse charge filed in the case was dismissed this week, and Porter pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to control. He was fined $25 and $85 court costs.
A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear details of the gun charge.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Comedian documenting fight against COVID-19 dies after 2nd Instagram video
- Water main break affecting several neighborhoods in East Liverpool
- Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 3, 2020
- Gun charge for Cavs player arrested in Milton Twp. bound over to grand jury
- HIGHLIGHTS: South Range rolls past Salem, hands Quakers first loss