Gun charge for Cavs player arrested in Milton Twp. bound over to grand jury

Kevin Porter, Jr. was arrested after crashing his Mercedes SUV in Lake Milton

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gun charge filed against Cleveland Cavs guard Kevin Porter, Jr. was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Porter was arrested after crashing his Mercedes SUV in Lake Milton last month. The crash happened Nov. 15 at about 2:05 a.m. on Interstate 76 in Milton Township.

According to the patrol, Porter was traveling east on I-76, near Route 534, when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a ditch and rolled over.

Porter was cited for the crash and was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

A drug abuse charge filed in the case was dismissed this week, and Porter pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to control. He was fined $25 and $85 court costs.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear details of the gun charge.

