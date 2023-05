(WKBN) – A verdict on Friday in a Columbiana County murder trial as Tyrell Travers, of Wellsville, was found guilty of murder and aggravated murder.

His tampering with evidence charge was dismissed before trial.

The charges stem from the May 2021 shooting death of Dion McMillon. His body was found in a car near Virginia and Mapletree streets in East Liverpool.

Travers’ sentencing is scheduled for June 8.