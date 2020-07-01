Guilty pleas tossed for man convicted in 2 Youngstown robberies

The man was convicted in two separate robberies in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —- The Seventh District Court Of Appeals this week vacated guilty pleas for a man who pleaded guilty to taking part in two robberies.

The court said the pleas made in October 2018 by 33-year-old Anthony Johnson should be vacated because the trial court never advised him when he entered the pleas that he was giving up his right to have the state prove each and every element of the charge against him.

The pleas were entered in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and include two counts of robbery and a firearms specification.

The case has now been remanded back to Judge Anthony D’Apolito for further proceedings.

Johnson, along with Anthony Sellers, 36, were both charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications for a Dec. 28, 2017 robbery of a Subway on East Midlothian Boulevard and a Jan. 1, 2018 robbery of a Family Dollar on Market Street.

Johnson pleaded guilty to reduced charges of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and the firearm specifications. In exchange, the state agreed to drop a violent offender specification against him and recommend a four year prison sentence.

Johnson was the driver in both robberies while Sellers went into both businesses with a gun. Sellers received a nine year sentence after he pleaded guilty.

Johnson was set to be sentenced Aug. 8 but failed to appear. He was not arrested until September and was sentenced Sept. 3.

At his sentencing hearing, the trial court said that based on Johnson’s lengthy criminal record and the fact that he skipped sentencing, he deserved a longer sentence and received a term of 10 years in prison.

Johnson appealed both the sentence and his guilty plea, saying that the sentence was unjust because he was only the driver in the robberies.

The appeals court ruled that both the defense and prosecutors agreed that Johnson was not told he was waiving his right to have the state prove each element of the charges against him and a review of the record also shows that.

Because the plea was vacated, the court did not rule on the sentencing aspect of Johnson’s appeal.