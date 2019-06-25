Guests cheer on favorite racers in Lowellville’s Turtle Derby

Area businesses sponsored the racers and children in attendance were able to take their favorite turtle racer home

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Families from all over the Valley braved thunderstorms on Monday to witness racers in a half shell.

The Youngstown Lions Club held their 58th annual Turtle Derby in Lowellville.

Area businesses sponsored the turtle racers and children in attendance were able to take their favorite racer home.

The event also included raffles, a drawing and games. Organizers say the event’s charm has brought in crowds over the years.

“It’s meant to draw people out. It’s unique. No other organization around here does it and it’s been successful for us,” said organizer Michael Metzinger.

This is the Lions Club’s main fundraiser of the year. They hope to raise at least $27,000 from the event.

The main goal of the group is to help those with severe vision loss.

The Turtle Derby is part of Lowellville’s Summer Car Show series.