Guest of Boardman motel reports argument, shots fired in hallway

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were investigating after shots were fired inside a Boardman motel on Thursday night.

Officers were sent to the Red Roof Inn on Tiffany South around 11:40 p.m., where a guest reported hearing an argument followed by three gunshots inside the building.

Police arrived to find a man, woman and two children inside the lobby. According to a police report, the man was holding a washcloth on his mouth, which was bleeding.

Police said the man was initially uncooperative but later told officers that he was “jumped” by two men and then shot at on the third floor of the motel. He said he didn’t know where the men went after the attack and didn’t provide police with a detailed description of the suspects, the report states.

The woman who was with the victim told police that she was in her room at the time, just wanted to leave and denied hearing any gunfire, according to the report.

Police reported finding a shell casing in front of one of the rooms.