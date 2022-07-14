YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Guardian ad litems were appointed Thursday for two juvenile murder suspects during a preliminary hearing in juvenile court.

Anjuan Whitfield and Anthony Wilkins, both 16, are being held without bond in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on aggravated murder charges for the death of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart.

Lockhart had been missing since Nov. 21 when his body was found Jan. 13 in a field on North Truesdale Avenue on the East Side. The complaint in the court case accuses the two of killing Lockhart Nov. 22. Police would not say how long Lockhart had been there, and they also will not comment on a motive.

Charges were filed against the two on June 29.

The guardian ad litems were appointed because of the seriousness of the charges to make sure the defendants’ interests are safeguarded.

Both defendants have been in the JJC since May on unrelated charges.

Although police would not release a motive, investigators did say the two were suspects early on in the investigation.

Because of the seriousness of the charge, a mandatory hearing will be held before Judge Theresa Dellick to determine if the two should have their cases bound over to common pleas court.

John Shultz, attorney for Whitfield, said he has a “deluge” of discovery to go through.

Because of that, another pretrial will be held in August. After that, the probable cause, or bind-over hearing, will be held.