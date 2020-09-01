Growing business: Local florists say they’re slowly coming back

"I would say in the last month to month and a half it’s been picking up better"

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – When something is canceled, there is typically a trickle-down effect to other areas. For example, weddings, proms and funerals were all impacted by the pandemic, and with that so were florists.

“It’s inching back slowly but surely,” said Bill Billion, floral manager at Creative Design & Floral. “As soon as the pandemic started, we were right on the heels of Easter so we lost Easter, we lost Mother’s Day, we lost the proms and we lost all the summer weddings, graduations, dance recitals.”

They, along with other local florists, depend on gatherings to make money.

“I would say in the last month to month and a half it’s been picking up better,” said Debra Rosenberg.

She and her husband own Albie’s Floral.

“Prom was hard because we had no prom,” Rosenberg said.

She also said the lack of funerals and calling hours have hurt business.

“The business dropped off because they weren’t doing calling hours for a lot of the funerals,” Rosenberg said.

The supply chain for florists has also been disrupted, making it difficult for florists to get flowers.

“A lot of the product comes from South America,” Billion said. “They’ve been hit hard by the virus so the growers, the distributors, everybody down there… it’s thrown kind of a clink in the chain so everything has kind of been disrupted and still is.”

One of the most popular flowers that comes from that area is the rose.

“We’re trying to get people to sway maybe toward more seasonal things, mixed flowers and things like that, and people seem to be going that way,” he said.

As business continues to pick up, they’ll be able to continue making the world look and smell beautiful.

“We’re in the late summer so we’re of course out of the spring plant season,” Billion said. “We’re inching in toward the fall — mums season — so hopefully there will be a supply of those coming soon, too.”

