CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We were spoiled over the last few weeks with the warm-up. While many might not like that the cold is back, some farmers are glad.

At White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, David Hull said it’s a good thing the cold is here. He said they like to keep March weather in March and April weather in April. Meaning that if reversed, it could cause some damage.

“The temperatures right now are actually good for fruit trees because it delays the development. It keeps them somewhat dormant. It keeps them from developing too quickly,” Dull said.

Hull said if March had multiple weeks of 60 degree temperatures, they would worry about a cold snap in April.