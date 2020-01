According to a police report, the incident happened Jan. 23

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police say they plan to file charges against a 17-year-old Grove City High School student after a threatening message was posted on social media.

According to a police report, the incident happened Jan. 23.

Police say the student posted a threatening image on his social media account for “all to see.”

Investigators say “fruits of the crime” were located at the student’s residence.

The student faces a charge of making terroristic threats.