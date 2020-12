The remote learning extension was due to the current state of COVID-19 spread in the area

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City School District announced Friday that they will not be returning to in-person learning until at least Dec. 11.

The district has already been remote learning and were supposed to resume their in-person learning on Dec. 7.

The letter from superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch stated the remote learning extension was due to the current state of COVID-19 spread in the area.