Grove City Premium Outlets reopens May 8

The Grove City Outlets closed on March 19 in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 per the governor's stay-at-home orders

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Premium Outlets announced that the mall reopens Friday, May 8.

As part of the reopening process, the mall has published its comprehensive COVID-19 Exposure Control Policy, developed by a team from the Epidemiology and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS).

The outlet’s enhanced safety protocols have been communicated to tenants who are expected to adhere to the same policies in their stores.

Also, the Grove City Outlets is partnering with local non-profits to bring assistance to those in the community experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic.

In addition to reopening, Grove City Premium Outlets has joined a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profit organizations.

The following protocols will be put in place to keep employees and shoppers safe while at the mall:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of previsit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent handwashing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

While the outlets are opening, the opening of indoor malls, like the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, is delayed.

On Wednesday, Governor Wolf clarified that no indoor malls are allowed to open in the yellow phase.