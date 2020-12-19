Grove City Premium Outlets announces opening of new stores

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Premium Outlets announced the opening of several new stores, in time for the holiday shopping rush.

The following retailers are now open:

Puma Outlet

Lee | Wrangler Clearance Center

Pepper Palace

Webb Winery- Pop Up

Philson & Friends

Bakluva- Pop Up

Perfume Hut

Those looking for hours of operation and curbside or other pick-up options should visit each retailer’s website.

The Grove City Premium Outlet’s holiday hours and other information is listed on its website.

According to the Outlets, more retailers are also expected to open within the coming weeks.