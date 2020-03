Those with information are asked to call police at 724-458-7925

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Citizens Bank on South Broad Street.

The robber did not have a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Those with information are asked to call the Grove City Police Department at 724-458-7925 or through the Mercer Center 911 Center.