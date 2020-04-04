Grove City police, FBI looking for suspect in Citizens Bank robbery

The robbery happened at the Citizens Bank on South Broad Street around 9 a.m. on March 14

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police and the FBI are looking for helping identifying the suspect in a bank robbery last month.

The robbery happened at the Citizens Bank on South Broad Street around 9 a.m. on March 14. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Photos of the suspect were taken by bank security cameras.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing dark glasses, a blue sweatshirt and a blue hat. Officials say the suspect is between 5’8″ and 5’10” and weighs about 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on the robbery or can identify the suspect, contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000 or the Grove City police department at 724-458-7925.