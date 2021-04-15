Grove City police chief says park graffiti was not vulgar

Chief Dean Osborne says the graffiti was written out in Sharpie Marker

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Two 16-year-old girls are charged with criminal mischief in Grove City.

Workers with the public works department saw graffiti on some of the picnic tables and were able to identify the suspects through surveillance video.

Chief Dean Osborne said nothing the girls wrote on the tables was considered improper.

“In interviewing them, they were made up names and stuff that they used and put on there. They didn’t put their personal identifiers on there, obviously,” Osborne said.

