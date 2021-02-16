Grove City police charge mother after child found naked outside

The child was removed from the home

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Grove City have charged a mother with endangering the welfare of a child.

Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 200 block of N. Broad Street for a report of a 2-year-old child who was naked and outside alone.

Through an investigation, police identified the mother as 28-year-old Kelsey Sweeney. Police reported finding her in an apartment nearby, which they said was in deplorable conditions.

Children and Youth Services removed the children from the home.

