GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Grove City arrested a man after an investigation into an assault at his home involving a 7-year-old child.

Tommy Lynn Fetterolf, Jr., 33, is being held in the Mercer County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Riverside Ave.

A hearing has been scheduled before District Judge D. Neil McEwen on April 28.