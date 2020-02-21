Live Now
Grove City, Pa., man faces federal firearms charge

The defendant is charged with making a false statement while purchasing a gun

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — An elderly Mercer County man was indicted this week on charges that he lied when he bought a gun in 2018.

Karl Alexander, 79, is accused of knowingly making a false statement to a licenses firearms dealer so he could buy a gun for another person, a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office in Pittsburgh said.

Alexander was indicted Tuesday. Court records do not list a judge or magistrate who will be hearing an initial pretrial case.

An indictment in the case said Alexander bought a Ruger .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle Sept. 29, 2018, and when he bought the gun, he listed he was buying it for himself but he was really buying it for someone else.

The rifle was seized by investigators January 20, the indictment said, but it did not say where or how it was seized.

