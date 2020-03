In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grove City Outlets is changing its hours, but it will still be open

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grove City Outlets is changing its hours, but it will still be open.

According to the Grove City Premium Outlets website, hours at the outlet mall will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The change in hours takes effect Tuesday, March 17.

Individual stores and restaurants may have different hours, or may be closed completely , so check with them ahead of time.