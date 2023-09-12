GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An opening date has been set for a new Chick-fil-A at Grove City College.

The restaurant is set to open Monday, Sept. 18 in Grove City College’s Breen Student Union.

Plans for the fast-food restaurant were officially announced earlier this year.

“All over campus, I’ve been hearing students wondering when Chick-fil-A is going to open. It’s definitely one of the most highly anticipated changes to campus so far during my time at Grove City,” sophomore Emily Fox told Grove City College’s marketing team.

Grove City College students will be able to use their meal plans at the restaurant, though “swipes” are limited initially to three a week.

Chick-fil-A’s on-campus eatery will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is open to the public for dine-in or to-go orders.

Designated parking for diners will be available in the parking lot adjacent to the student union along Madison Avenue. There is no drive-through window and, at this time, no mobile ordering or gift card purchases.