GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An extensive, free cancer screening event is taking place in Grove City next month.

Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute will host the event on July 15 at its facility on North Broad Street Extention.

Extensive cancer screening will be offered including the following:

Mammography – 40 years and older

PAP smear and cervical screening – Ages 21 to 65

Colorectal cancer screening – 45 years old and older

Head and neck cancer screening – 18 years old and older

Skin cancer screening – 18 years old and older

Prostate cancer screening – 45 years old and older

Low-dose CT scan lung cancer screening – for those with a history of smoking, ages 50 to 80 years old

Patients can receive as many screenings as they need, according to AHN. Doctors say the screenings are necessary, regardless of whether you are experiencing symptoms, and are important for early detection.

The last no-cost screening event in November 2022 drew 21 patients, who completed 58 screenings. Of those screenings, five were found to have abnormal results and required additional follow-up.

Those attending the screening clinic will get a bag of food from AHN’s Health Food Centers and information about other resources in the community.

Registration for the event is now open and closes on July 7. Reservations must be made by calling 412-359-6665.

The screening is open to anyone, and health insurance is not required.