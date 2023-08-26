GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A local safari announced the birth of a new baby giraffe Friday.

A female giraffe calf was born at Keystone Safari around 7 a.m. Friday morning and is showing signs of good breathing and a steady heartbeat, according to a press release.

The calf measures around 6’3″ and 164 pounds. It’s been almost two years since a giraffe was last born in the Valley.

Courtesy of Keystone Safari

The public will be able to see the new giraffe as soon as Saturday as long as both mom and calf are healthy.

This is the third calf born to dad, Levi, and mom, Blue Jeans. Mom and calf will have a separate stall they can move to if they’re overwhelmed by park goers.

Keystone Safari is currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.