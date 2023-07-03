GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — A man was arrested facing multiple charges after a welfare check revealed a 5-year-old girl and two dogs living in deplorable conditions, according to police.

Grove City Police conducted a welfare check on a 5-year-old girl at a residence on the 100 block of Park Street on Friday afternoon, where reports state she was found living in deplorable conditions. Police say there was also drug paraphernalia in the house.

Josh Caldwell, 50, of Grove City, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Two dogs suffering from “extreme neglect” were also removed from the home and transported to Mercer County Humane Society, reports state. Additional criminal charges against Caldwell may be filed pending investigation.