GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man was arrested on Wednesday for sex charges against a child, according to a news release from the Grove City Police Department.

Joseph Padilla-Vargas, 47, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female in Grove City on multiple occasions.

Padilla-Vargas is facing felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 20 at 2:45 p.m.