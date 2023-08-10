GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Jackson Center man is facing charges after police say he stole thousands from the Grove City AutoZone where he worked.

Sidney Warner, 31, turned himself in to police on felony charges of theft and forgery, according to a post on the Grove City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Charges were filed after police investigated a report of $11,000 stolen from the AutoZone on West Main Street, where Warner was employed. Police say the crimes happened over several months.

Charges were filed in June, according to court records, but Warner wasn’t taken into custody until Wednesday.