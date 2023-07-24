GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City has a new police chief.
Michael Allias was selected for the position by the borough council. He’s been with the department since 2008.
Allias takes over for Dean Osborne who retired in February.
by: Jerica Rogers
