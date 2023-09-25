GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City is excited for its big win over Carnegie Mellon. Now, the campus is ready for homecoming week.

Already, 3,000 alumni, parents and friends have signed up for activities.

Groups are celebrating anniversaries ranging from 50 to 110 years on campus.

There’s a pickleball tournament on Saturday morning plus a parade and football game.

Grovers have plenty to celebrate. The emphasis this year is the home in homecoming.

“This place is home for our alumni and friends and even parents, and we really want them to feel like they can come back home, relive the memories of college and life and their friendships and faculty. And so we find that people really react well to that home — come home,” said Melissa Macleod, with Grove City College Alumni and College Relations.

Homecoming weekend concludes with Sunday’s 10 a.m. worship service in Harbison Chapel.