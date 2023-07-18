GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — Earlier this year, the former director of the Grove City library was asking for donations. Now, she’s facing charges for stealing funds for herself.

In April, Amy Gallagher was pleading for donations to ease the Grove City Community Library’s worsening budget problems.

“Mostly 60% of our budget is through donations, support of the library, so we lost 60% of our income,” Gallagher told First News on April 18.

Three months later, Gallagher has been charged with stealing over $20,000 from the library for herself.

According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, Gallagher is accused of taking $26,000 from the library. She’s now facing charges of forgery, tampering with evidence and theft by unlawful taking.

She was arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon and released on bond.

The 55-year-old was terminated from her director position last month. Gallagher is also a member of Grove City Borough Council but lost her bid for re-election in May.

She’s expected to return to court next week.