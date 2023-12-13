Grove City, Pa. (WKBN) – Cooking oil bandits strike again, and this time it’s in Grove City.

Grove City police received a report of a cooking oil theft in the 100 block of S. Broad St. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

People at the business, which collects waste cooking oil, noticed a security cable missing from the receptacle and the oil level was depleted, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Grove City Police Department.

That same week, a cooking oil theft happened in Boardman. In that case, the owner of Peaberry’s Cafe went to dispose of used cooking grease in a container behind the business when the tank was much lower than it should have been.

Police found that someone cut the padlock to steal the cafe’s used cooking oil from the storage tank.

Last year, police in Boardman were also called to investigate a similar theft. That time, 700 gallons of cooking oil worth approximately $3,000 was stolen from Double Bogey’s at the Southern Park Mall.

Chelsea Simeon and Kristen McFarland contributed to this report.