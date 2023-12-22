GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- A Grove City Councilman is accused of having sexual relations with a child, according to a criminal complaint.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that Shawn Myers faces four felony counts that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, disseminating explicit sexual material with a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors.

According to police, the victim, who is under the age of 10, described specific and disturbing details regarding acts Myers forced them to do in 2019.

Myers is free after posting a $100,000 bond. He is due back in court next month.

In November, Myers was re-elected for another 4-year term as councilman. WKBN 27 First News reached out to borough manager Vance Oakes about Myers’ future on the council. Oakes said that Myers will have to be at the bi-annual reorganization meeting on January 3 to be sworn into office.

If he doesn’t appear, he will be given notice and 10 days to respond. After that, the borough council can declare the seat vacant, which would then be appointed.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.