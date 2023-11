GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that three unknown suspects stole $8,000 in products from a UGG store in the Grove City Premium Outlets.

PSP said that the incident happened on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers said that women’s UGG boots, shoes, and slides were stolen and that the total was valued at $8,000.

PSP said that the suspects were not identified by the store staff.