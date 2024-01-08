GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police were sent to the Grove City Premium Outlets on Saturday after one of the outlet stores reported a theft.

According to the report, multiple suspects entered the American Eagle outlet store just after 3 p.m. Saturday and worked together to steal 14 pairs of athletic skinny shadow-patched blue jeans. The store valued the loss at $1,259.30.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact PSP Mercer and reference the incident number: PA24-2622.