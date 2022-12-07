MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife.

Randall Harland Leaf, 59, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge.

Leaf was arrested after 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack was found dead in June 2021.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said Pallack died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck. According to a criminal complaint, she was found face down on the floor, lying next to a bloody dumbbell.

Leaf was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison last week.