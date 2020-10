Donald James Kotch, 24, of Grove City, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City Police have filed charges against a man accused of being involved in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The charges stem from an investigation into allegations of sexual contact, which police said happened in June.

The charges were filed Wednesday, according to court records.

