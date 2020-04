Police said the 46-year-old was caught looking at a teen girl through a window

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man is facing several charges after police said they found child pornography on his computer.

Douglas Filer, 46, is charged with sexual abuse of children and invasion of privacy.

They said he had 62 images on his computer of children engaged in sex acts.

Police started investigating him in May of last year.

They said Filer was caught looking into the window of a home where a 15-year-old girl was not wearing clothes in December 2018.