Grove City man charged in PSP and Grove City College investigation

Police say the suspect confessed during an interview but did not reveal a motivation

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Grove City is facing charges after police say he tried to get inside a vehicle with two women inside at a local grocery store.

According to a police report, two women were shopping at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the ALDI store in Pine Township and returned to their car. While they were seated, they say a man approached the car and attempted to get inside by pulling on the door handles several times.

The victims started the car and drove away.

Video footage from the store was obtained, and the suspect was identified by Grove City police.

Police say the suspect confessed during an interview but did not reveal a motivation.

Richard Rohrer, 44, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

Pennsylvania State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Grove City Police Department and the Grove City College Campus Safety Department.