GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Grove City was arrested for inappropriate communication with a minor.

According to a police report, 34-year-old Richard Baughman was charged with engaging in inappropriate sexual communication with a minor.

A Pine Township mother and her daughter reported that Baughman had been sending the girl text messages asking for oral sex.

Police say they interviewed Baughman and that he admitted to having inappropriate communication with the girl.