GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man is facing charges, accused of removing 26 evergreen pine trees from Grove City Memorial Park without permission.

Danny Como, 66, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, according to the Grove City Police Department.

Police say Como removed the trees from the park on April 8 and planted them at his home in Grove City.