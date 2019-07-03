Grove City man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, pointing gun at her

Brian Campbell is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment of another person

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man is facing criminal charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at a pregnant woman.

Police say 29-year-old Brian Campbell also pointed the gun at his head while he was holding his 2-year-old child.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Gilmore Ave., according to police.

Police said Campbell also assaulted the woman. He’s being held in the Mercer County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment of another person.

Bond was set at $25,000, and a hearing was set for next Wednesday.

Police confiscated a 9mm semi-automatic pistol during their investigation.