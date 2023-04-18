GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – As hospitals across the country and in this area recognize “National Donate Life Month,” more than 7,000 people are on transplant waiting lists just in Pennsylvania.

There was a flag-raising ceremony outside Grove City Hospital. Similar events were held at Allegheny Health Network’s other facilities in western Pennsylvania.

Administrators like the Director of Operations Adam Critchlow, say those who make organ and tissue donations make a significant impact on the lives of others.

“We recognize the impact that donations can have on people. Literally, it’s an opportunity to give someone life, but also can help people who are struggling with disabilities and other things,” explained Critchlow.

Currently, 17 people received organ or tissue transplants from donors at Grove City Hospital.