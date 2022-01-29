GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College will welcome two-time U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to its 14th lecture in the Ronald Regan lecture series.

The Ronald Regan lecture series features acclaimed speakers with ties to the 40th president. The conservative think tank, The Institute for Faith and Freedom at GCC, presents the event.

GCC President Paul J. McNulty, a former deputy AG himself, will lead the conversation with Barr, along with Dr. Paul Kengor, a professor of political science at the university.

“This will be an exceptional evening with an exceptional and very courageous individual. Most people probably don’t realize that the first president Bill Barr served was indeed President Ronald Reagan,” Kengor said. “Beyond that, he has a fascinating background that spans a career from Columbia University to the CIA and to the Reagan and each Bush administration culminating with his service as President Donald Trump’s attorney general…”

Barr’s resume includes time at the CIA from 1973 to 1977 and as Deputy Assistant Director for Legal Policy for the Reagan administration from 1982 to 1983.

After that, Barr served the Bush administration as a Deputy Attorney General, Assistant Attorney General of the Office of Legal Counsel, and finally, the 77th AG of the United States, which he served as again for President Donald Trump.

The lecture is free and open to the public, but tickets are limited.

The registration deadline for tickets is Feb. 2.

The event will also be live streamed.